The much-anticipated Baaghi 4, headlined by action superstar Tiger Shroff, is bringing fans an early celebration even before the film hits theatres. In a unique promotional offer, the makers have partnered with BookMyShow to offer audiences a 50% discount upto Rs. 150 on the purchase of two tickets on Day 1 of release.

The offer has created a buzz among moviegoers, especially fans of the Baaghi franchise, who are eager to catch the adrenaline-packed spectacle on the big screen. Available exclusively on BookMyShow, the deal aims to make the opening day experience more accessible while ensuring that Tiger’s signature high-octane action sequences are enjoyed by packed theatres.

The Baaghi series, known for redefining Bollywood action, has consistently delivered jaw-dropping stunts, emotional storytelling, and chart-topping music. With Baaghi 4, director Ahmed Khan returns to the helm, promising even bigger action set pieces shot across international locations.

Tiger Shroff, who has become synonymous with the franchise, is joined this time by a stellar cast including Kriti Sanon and Prithviraj Sukumaran. While Tiger will once again be seen pushing the limits with daredevil stunts and gravity-defying martial arts, Kriti adds freshness and depth to the narrative. South star Prithviraj Sukumaran, stepping into a powerful antagonist’s role, is expected to raise the stakes like never before.

The makers have strategically introduced the ‘50% Off’ initiative to ensure a grand start at the box office while giving fans double the excitement at half the price. Industry insiders view this as a smart move to attract Gen Z and millennial audiences, who are keen on big-screen experiences but also value affordability.

With Tiger Shroff’s unmatched action, a gripping storyline, and now a pocket-friendly opening day deal, Baaghi 4 is set to become one of the hottest releases of the year.

Audiences can avail of the offer directly on BookMyShow while booking their first-day tickets. Given the popularity of the franchise and the limited nature of the promotion, fans are advised to book early to avoid missing out.

