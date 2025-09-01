Baaghi 4 advance booking opens tomorrow: It is going to be Tiger Shroff vs Sanjay Dutt in a blood-soaked action spectacle

The wait is almost over for action lovers. Baaghi 4, the latest chapter in one of India’s most celebrated action franchises, is all set to storm the big screens on September 5. The makers have now announced that the film’s advance booking will open tomorrow, and expectations are sky-high after the thunderous response to the trailer.

Frontlining the film once again is Tiger Shroff, Bollywood’s resident action superstar, whose daredevil stunts and gravity-defying combat moves have defined the franchise since its inception. This time, however, the stakes are bloodier, darker, and more personal. Matching Tiger punch for punch is none other than Sanjay Dutt, stepping into a menacing villainous avatar that fans are already hailing as one of his fiercest in years.

Joining the adrenaline-fueled ride are Harnaaz Sandhu, the former Miss Universe making her Hindi film debut, and Sonam Bajwa, who brings glamour and intensity to the action-packed drama. With these fresh faces in the franchise, Baaghi 4 promises to blend star power with new energy.

But the biggest talking point is Sajid Nadiadwala’s audacious creative gamble: for the first time, his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) is backing an A-rated film. Known for his family-friendly blockbusters, Sajid has now ventured into edgier, blood-soaked territory—signalling a bold reinvention of the franchise.

The story and screenplay, penned by Nadiadwala himself, follow Ronny (Tiger Shroff) at his lowest point. After surviving a deadly train crash he never intended to live through, Ronny is consumed by grief and guilt. As haunting memories of the woman he loved—and may have lost—torment him, his grip on reality begins to fracture. In this shattered mental space, truth blurs with illusion, and those closest to him begin to fear what’s real.

Directed by A. Harsha in his Hindi film debut, Baaghi 4 is also an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. With blood, fury, and chaos promised in every frame, Baaghi 4 is shaping up as one of the most ambitious action thrillers of 2025.

