comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 01.09.2025 | 7:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Param Sundari Baaghi 4 Jolly LLB 3 Thama Dhurandhar Alpha
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Baaghi 4 advance booking opens tomorrow: It is going to be Tiger Shroff vs Sanjay Dutt in a blood-soaked action spectacle

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Baaghi 4 advance booking opens tomorrow: It is going to be Tiger Shroff vs Sanjay Dutt in a blood-soaked action spectacle

en Bollywood News Baaghi 4 advance booking opens tomorrow: It is going to be Tiger Shroff vs Sanjay Dutt in a blood-soaked action spectacle

Sajid Nadiadwala’s biggest gamble yet promises explosive action, new faces, and a dark psychological twist as the franchise takes a daring turn.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The wait is almost over for action lovers. Baaghi 4, the latest chapter in one of India’s most celebrated action franchises, is all set to storm the big screens on September 5. The makers have now announced that the film’s advance booking will open tomorrow, and expectations are sky-high after the thunderous response to the trailer.

Baaghi 4 advance booking opens tomorrow: It is going to be Tiger Shroff vs Sanjay Dutt in a blood-soaked action spectacle

Baaghi 4 advance booking opens tomorrow: It is going to be Tiger Shroff vs Sanjay Dutt in a blood-soaked action spectacle

Frontlining the film once again is Tiger Shroff, Bollywood’s resident action superstar, whose daredevil stunts and gravity-defying combat moves have defined the franchise since its inception. This time, however, the stakes are bloodier, darker, and more personal. Matching Tiger punch for punch is none other than Sanjay Dutt, stepping into a menacing villainous avatar that fans are already hailing as one of his fiercest in years.

Joining the adrenaline-fueled ride are Harnaaz Sandhu, the former Miss Universe making her Hindi film debut, and Sonam Bajwa, who brings glamour and intensity to the action-packed drama. With these fresh faces in the franchise, Baaghi 4 promises to blend star power with new energy.

But the biggest talking point is Sajid Nadiadwala’s audacious creative gamble: for the first time, his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) is backing an A-rated film. Known for his family-friendly blockbusters, Sajid has now ventured into edgier, blood-soaked territory—signalling a bold reinvention of the franchise.

The story and screenplay, penned by Nadiadwala himself, follow Ronny (Tiger Shroff) at his lowest point. After surviving a deadly train crash he never intended to live through, Ronny is consumed by grief and guilt. As haunting memories of the woman he loved—and may have lost—torment him, his grip on reality begins to fracture. In this shattered mental space, truth blurs with illusion, and those closest to him begin to fear what’s real.

Directed by A. Harsha in his Hindi film debut, Baaghi 4 is also an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. With blood, fury, and chaos promised in every frame, Baaghi 4 is shaping up as one of the most ambitious action thrillers of 2025.

Also Read: Baaghi 4 Trailer: Franchise returns with high-octane action and A-rated certification

More Pages: Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Makers of Paresh Rawal’s The Taj…

Prem Sagar, veteran producer and…

Hema Malini sells two Oshiwara apartments…

Farhan Akhtar puts Jee Le Zaraa on hold: “I…

Manoj Bajpayee reunites with Ram Gopal Varma…

Mumbai’s Famous Studios to be demolished for…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification