Punjab is reeling under the impact of severe floods that have left several districts inundated, displacing families and disrupting livelihoods. Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has stepped forward to extend relief to those affected, continuing his record of humanitarian initiatives during times of crisis.

Sonu Sood launches relief efforts for Punjab flood victims

Sood, who hails from Punjab, has arranged the supply of essential goods to affected areas and facilitated rescue efforts, including the use of boats for evacuation. Emphasizing his commitment to the state, he assured residents that his team would work relentlessly to ensure assistance reaches every family in need.

In a public statement, the actor said: “Anyone affected by these devastating floods is not alone. Together, we will help every single person get back on their feet.” He added that Punjab holds a special place in his life and that he would not step back until affected families receive the necessary support.

Apart from providing immediate relief such as food, medicines, and shelter assistance, Sood has also urged residents to reach out for help if required. “If you need any kind of help, please don’t hesitate to message — we will do our best to support you in any way we can,” he said.

The current initiative adds to Sood’s growing list of relief efforts over the past few years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he made headlines by arranging transportation for stranded migrant workers and supporting those in need of medical care. His foundation has since extended support in areas such as education, healthcare, and employment.

The floods in Punjab have intensified calls for both state and private intervention, with relief operations underway across several districts. Sood’s involvement highlights the role of public figures in mobilizing resources and drawing attention to humanitarian crises.

While the full scale of damage is still being assessed, authorities continue to coordinate relief and rehabilitation measures. Sood’s contribution, though not a substitute for government efforts, adds an additional layer of support for communities struggling in the aftermath of the floods.

Also Read: Sonu Sood blends tradition with care for nature in eco-friendly Ganpati visarjan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.