Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Udta Teer has been postponed to October 23 instead of its earlier announced release date of October 9, as informed by veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter). The makers have decided to postpone the film’s release as they are looking for a clearer release period rather than arriving during a crowded window. The decision is aimed at giving Udta Teer a more open theatrical window, allowing the film to have better space around its release.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Udta Teer postponed to October 23

With the new release date, Udta Teer will now arrive in theatres on October 23. The makers are looking to use the additional time to present the film to audiences during a period with fewer competing releases.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead along with Sara Ali Khan, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev and Ram Kapoor. The title and promotional material of the movie have generated interest around the project, with the film expected to offer another distinct character for the actor.

The change in release date comes as filmmakers and studios continue to assess theatrical calendars and the number of films arriving around a particular weekend. For Udta Teer, the makers have opted for a two-week shift in order to secure a clearer release period.

The film will now target the October 23 weekend, with further promotional activities expected to build towards its theatrical release.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana explains chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Udta Teer; says, “Whatever the script demands from me, I do”

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.