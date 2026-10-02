The actor and his brother face a fresh round of questioning as investigators examine phone records and company links tied to the BMC scam.

Actor Dino Morea has landed in the headlines for reasons far removed from the film set. The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) questioned him on Friday, for the second time, over alleged irregularities in the Mithi River desilting project. Dino and his brother, Santino Rocco Morea, had also been questioned in the case in May 2025.

Dino Morea summoned again by Mumbai Police EOW in Rs. 65.54 crores Mithi River desilting case; here’s what we know

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the fresh summons followed a lead from phone records. "We summoned Morea after investigators came across phone records indicating contact with some people linked to the case," a police officer, who did not wish to be named, told the publication.

The officer also said that the Morea brothers and Punita Kadam, wife of arrested accused Ketan Kadam, are directors in a private company, UBO Ridez Private Limited. Investigators are now verifying financial transactions between the Kadams and Santino Rocco Morea. They are also examining how Ketan Kadam's desilting firm, Woder India LLP, won civic contracts. It is worth noting that the report does not state that any wrongdoing has been established against the actor, and the questioning is part of the ongoing probe.

As for the ongoing case, Ketan Kadam was arrested on May 7 and is among 13 people booked for allegedly causing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a loss of Rs. 65.54 crores. The case involves alleged financial irregularities, inflated tenders and corrupt practices. The EOW has also arrested Jayesh Joshi, who is associated with Virgo Specialties Private Limited, a Mumbai-based industrial product manufacturer.

The EOW claims that some BMC officials travelled to Kochi in October 2020 to buy desilting equipment from Matprop Technical Services Private Limited and later, floated desilting tenders. The machine specifications reportedly matched Matprop's equipment, which effectively left contractors with no option but to use its machines. Under the tender terms, the BMC was to pay contractors based on the weight of the silt and dredge removed from the river.

Police allege that contractors who approached Matprop were sent to Joshi and Ketan Kadam, who, in alleged connivance with the company, rented out the equipment at inflated rates rather than selling it. EOW officers further claim that civic records were fudged to overstate the quantity of silt to be removed, which benefited contractors and the rates they were to be paid.

As the probe continues, all eyes will be on whether more names will come under the scanner.

Also Read: Dino Morea hails Dhurandhar The Revenge as ‘epic’, praises Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Dhar’s vision

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