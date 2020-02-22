Hindi cinema’s modern-day hero Ayushmann Khurrana is soaring as India’s first gay romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released on Friday. The actor has been receiving positive feedback from the netizens. Meanwhile, a surprising reaction came from Donald Trump, President Of The United States Of America.

Human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell shared a tweet on Friday praised Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!”

Trump responded to his tweet and wrote, “Great!”

When asked Ayushmann Khurrana about Trump’s reaction, he said it was surprising. Speaking at Hindustan’s Shikhar Samagam 2020, he said “It was a very surprising tweet. I want him to work for LGBTQi rights in his country. I hope the LGBTQi community in US gets his support. He should definitely watch our film, it’s very important for him.”

Ayushmann’s comment is interesting as well as extremely laudable as it seems he is well-aware of Trump administration’s stance towards LGBT+ rights. The government has been drawing fire from several quarters for having curtailed the rights of transgender people - including banning them from military service. His govt has also reportedly urged the Supreme Court to ensure gay employees are not protected under the Civil Rights Act.

He further added, “Doing it through comedy is important because it's a big taboo in small cities. The audience will come for entertainment and will take home a message.” He added that he has made his career out of experiments and said, “I will be over the day I stop taking risks.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, stars Jitendra Kumar, Maanvi Gaagroo, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Pankhuri Awasthy among others.