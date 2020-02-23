Bollywood Hungama

SCOOP: Bhumi Pednekar’s next to be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhumi Pednekar has been on a roll for the past two years and has been giving back to back hits. With the coming year being just as exciting, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Durgavati and now, we hear that she has also signed on another project for the year. With her cameos in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, Bhumi Pednekar has been impressing her fans with every performance.

SCOOP Bhumi Pednekar’s next to be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Her next project is said to be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will be helmed by a debutant director. While all the other details have been kept under wraps regarding this project, a source reveals, “Bhumi Pednekar has been signed for this yet-untitled project that will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The makers are yet to finalize the rest of the cast.”

Well, Bhumi Pednekar is definitely going big with this one.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar goes bold as she poses in a bathtub for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar

