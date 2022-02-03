South Korean music label YG Entertainment confirms that 10 of its artists from the groups WINNER, TREASURE and iKON have fully recovered from Covid-19 and are no longer in quarantine.

According to a report from Korea JoongAng Daily, the label issued a statement on Thursday announcing that ten of its artists, who previously contracted the virus, are now fully recovered. “Winner’s Lee Seung Hoon, iKON’s Kim Jin Hwan, Song Yun Heong, Kim Dong Hyuk, Koo Jun Hoe and Jung Chan Woo and Treasure’s Choi Hyun Suk, Jun Kyu, Yoshi and Mashiho have fully recovered from Covid-19,” YG said.

The statement further read, “They were respectively quarantined in their homes and health authorities evaluated that they were in no danger of further spreading the virus. They [the 10 artists] were released from their quarantine as of yesterday [Wednesday].

The music label further noted that all of the infected artists were in good health and none of them showed concerning symptoms. The label concluded by saying, “We are aware that the daily number of new Covid cases is rising rapidly both locally and globally and we are making our best efforts to secure the safety of our artists and staff.”

YG Entertainment first reported that members from iKON and WINNER had tested positive for Covid-19 on January 23, after which more of its artists from these two groups as well as TREASURE contracted the virus across the following days.

Also Read: ASTRO’s MJ to temporarily takes break from all promotional activities due to health concerns

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.