Nora Fatehi recently opened up about the frightening moments surrounding the serious car accident she was involved in earlier this year, an incident that left her with a concussion and temporarily halted her professional commitments. Recalling the experience, the actor-dancer described how the crash unfolded suddenly, leaving her disoriented and shaken.

Nora Fatehi says she is “Alive and Well” after car accident caused by drunk driving: “That could have ended terribly”

As previously reported, the accident occurred when a drunk driver rammed into the car Nora was travelling in while she was on her way to attend the Sunburn Festival in Mumbai, where she was scheduled to appear alongside DJ and music producer David Guetta. Following the collision, her team immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital. Doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out internal bleeding, after which she was diagnosed with a concussion and advised rest.

Speaking about the incident, Nora said, “Hey guys, I'm just coming here to tell you that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident. A drunk person who was driving under the influence smashed my car, and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe, and it flung me across the car. I bashed my head on the window.”

Sharing her health update, Nora asserted, “I'm alive, and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling, and a slight concussion, I'm okay. I'm grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came to say this to say that this is why you should not drink and drive.I hate alcohol to begin with. In fact, I am not someone who has ever liked the idea of alcohol or anything like that, such as drugs, weed, anything that puts you in a different state of mind... It is not something I promote or even enjoy being around.”

She further continued, “You should not drink and drive. It's 2025. I cannot believe that this is even a conversation. I can't believe that this is even a scenario that has to happen. At 3 p.m. in the afternoon, I could never imagine someone would be driving under the influence and putting people in harm's way. Having said that, I just want to let everyone know I'm okay. I'm going to be suffering from pain for some time, but, thank God I am alive.”

A day later, Nora marked a strong return to the spotlight as she joined David Guetta on stage at Sunburn Festival 2025, turning what could have been a subdued comeback into one of the most talked-about moments of the event. Her appearance went beyond a symbolic gesture, as the duo teased their upcoming global single ‘Fire Starter,’ which also features Ciara. A high-energy remix of the track was played live, offering fans an early preview and generating immediate buzz.

The timing of the appearance aligned with a significant phase in Nora’s international journey. She recently made her U.S. television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing ‘What Do I Know’ (Just A Girl) with Shenseea, and also delivered a high-impact performance at UNTOLD Dubai. Together, these moments underline a steady expansion of her global footprint.

