Last Updated 22.03.2023 | 10:31 PM IST

Akshay Kumar and Neha Sharma to team up for B Praak's upcoming music video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar and Neha Sharma to team up for B Praak’s upcoming music video

Akshay will once again collaborate with singer B Praak and feature in his music video.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Akshay Kumar and Neha Sharma team up for the first time, for a new music video. Akshay will once again collaborate with singer B Praak and feature in his music video.

As per the reports on the internet, after the massive success of "Filhaal" and "Filhaal 2", Akshay Kumar reunites with national award-winning singer and music composer B Praak for yet another musical masterpiece and this time with the sensational Neha Sharma is it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was most recently seen in Selfiee. He has an array of line up including Soorarai Pottru remake, Khel Khel Mein, Capsule Gill and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s remake of Soorarai Pottru to release on September 1

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

