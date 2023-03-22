Akshay will once again collaborate with singer B Praak and feature in his music video.

Akshay Kumar and Neha Sharma team up for the first time, for a new music video. Akshay will once again collaborate with singer B Praak and feature in his music video.

As per the reports on the internet, after the massive success of "Filhaal" and "Filhaal 2", Akshay Kumar reunites with national award-winning singer and music composer B Praak for yet another musical masterpiece and this time with the sensational Neha Sharma is it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was most recently seen in Selfiee. He has an array of line up including Soorarai Pottru remake, Khel Khel Mein, Capsule Gill and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

