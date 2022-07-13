comscore

Athiya Shetty takes a dig at the reports of her wedding with KL Rahul in three months: ‘I hope I’m invited’ 

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has been dating cricketer KL Rahul for a couple of years, now. While the couple hardly makes any public appearances, their vacations and several moments are documented on their social media accounts, respectively. In the past couple of days, rumours are rife that the actress is all set to marry the cricketer in the next three months. But, it seems like those are just simply rumours, according to the actress herself.

Athiya on Tuesday wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. Lol.”

Athiya Shetty was recently in Germany with KL Rahul for the cricketer’s groin surgery. He had shared an update about his health in an Instagram post writing, “Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon.”

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul spend some fun time together; Akansha Ranjan Kapoor joins them in Germany trip

