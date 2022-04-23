comscore

Avika Gor to star in Vikram Bhatt’s 1920: Horrors of The Heart; Krishna Bhatt to direct

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Hindi film industry is particularly known for excelling in the horror genre. However, in 2008, the film titled 1920 had people's interest and turned out to be a commercial success. Starring Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma in the lead, the film was directed by Vikram Bhatt. Now, a decade later, Vikram Bhatt is set to take the franchise forward. The upcoming film titled 1920: Horrors of The Heart will star Avika Gor and will be directed by his daughter Krishna Bhatt.

Avika Gor to star in Vikram Bhatt's 1920 Horror of The Heart; Krishna Bhatt to direct

Avika Gor to star in Vikram Bhatt’s 1920: Horrors of The Heart; Krishna Bhatt to direct

On Saturday, Vikram Bhatt took to his Instagram handle to officially announce the film. Sharing a picture with Krishna, Avika, and Mahesh Bhatt who will be writing the film, Vikram wrote, "1920 started a new chapter in my life and now another story set in 1920 will kick start in Hindi films the career of the immensely talented @avikagor and the gritty girl director @krishnavbhatt 1920 - horrors of the heart is written by my mentor and guru @maheshfilm - this time I play the producer - cheering from the wings for the emerging talent".

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikram Bhatt (@vikrampbhatt)


“The film that changed my life and made me want to become a director - 1920! Now more than a decade later I will direct 1920 - Horrors of the Heart with my leading lady, @avikagor ! Super excited to be making this one with my heart, my love and my mentors @vikrampbhatt and #MaheshBhatt who are writing and producing it," wrote Krishna announcing the film through her Instagram handle.

After 1920, the makers had released the sequel to the film titled 1920: The Evil Returns. It received mixed responses from the audience.

ALSO READ: Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani celebrate two year together; shower affectionate posts on each other

