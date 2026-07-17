Anupam Kher has completed the first shooting schedule of his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi in Ayodhya. On July 17, 2026, the veteran actor took to social media to share an emotional note, reflecting on his experience in the holy city and describing it as a journey that enriched him both spiritually and personally.

Anupam Kher wraps first schedule of Shri Ram Bhoomi in Ayodhya; says, “A part of me stayed behind”

Kher, who essays the role of late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal in the film, said that while he was returning from Ayodhya, it felt as though a part of him had remained there.

“Ayodhya is not a city, it is an emotion”

Sharing pictures from the shoot, Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi that the experience had left a lasting impact on him: "After completing the first schedule of Shri Ram Bhoomi, I am returning from Ayodhya. But honestly, it feels as though a part of me has stayed behind."

He added that he was taking back not only beautiful memories but also a deeper understanding of Sanatan Dharma and a sense of pride in being associated with a film that sincerely attempts to portray both history and faith: "I am returning with not just beautiful memories, but also a deeper understanding of Sanatan Dharma, spiritual enrichment, and the pride of being part of a film that is trying to present both history and faith with complete honesty."

Calling Ayodhya more than just a destination, the actor wrote: "Ayodhya is not a city, it is an emotion. Every street, every corner, every home, every temple, and every breath here echoes just one name, Shri Ram."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Actor says the journey enriched him beyond cinema

Kher also shared how visiting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and interacting with the people of Ayodhya made the experience even more meaningful: "The darshan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the affection of the people here, and the energy of this sacred land have enriched me not only as an actor but also as a human being. I truly believe Ayodhya will always remain a part of my soul."

The actor concluded his note by thanking the people of Ayodhya, the saints who blessed him, his friends Yatindra and Manjari Mishra for their hospitality, director Kamakhaya Narayan Singh, cinematographer Aseem Bajaj, and every member of the film's unit for making the journey memorable.

Shri Ram Bhoomi is a Hindi drama produced by Zee Studios and directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh. Anupam Kher plays the central role of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, who was one of the prominent faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The film also stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles. Filming began in Ayodhya, where the team has now completed its first major shooting schedule.

Also Read: Anupam Kher, Anubhav Sinha among top honourees as NIFFA 2026 concludes

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.