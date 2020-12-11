The much-awaited thrilling drama, Mayday begins the shoot of the film today in Hyderabad. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar.

Ajay Devgn took to his social media to share this special day with everyone. The actor shared, "Happy to officially begin MayDay???? in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022."

Produced by Ajay Devgn under his banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Mayday is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat, Vikrant Sharma, Hasnain Husaini, Jay Kanujia, Sandeep Kewlani, and Tarlok Singh. Directed by Ajay Devgn, the film is set to release on 29th April 2022.

