As Battle of Galwan — the upcoming war drama starring Salman Khan — continues to dominate headlines, it has also stirred controversy abroad. Chinese state-run media outlets, including the Global Times, have criticised the film’s teaser and narrative, accusing it of distorting facts about the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. In response, veteran filmmaker and FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit has pushed back firmly against the criticism, calling it predictable and rooted in insecurity rather than artistic reality.

The controversy began after the Battle of Galwan teaser was released on Salman Khan’s 60th birthday, December 27, 2025. Set to depict the harrowing June 2020 hand-to-hand combat between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the film — directed by Apoorva Lakhia — aims to dramatise one of the most intense clashes in recent India–China relations.

The Global Times, a Chinese government-linked publication, published commentary suggesting that Battle of Galwan cannot “rewrite history” and accused the film of presenting a one-sided version of events. It also called out perceived factual inaccuracies in the teaser and dismissed the portrayal of Indian Army sacrifices as overblown or exaggerated.

Responding to the backlash, Ashoke Pandit told NDTV that China’s reaction was neither surprising nor impactful for the film’s prospects in India or internationally. “When an Indian filmmaker makes a film, he definitely sees to it that our enemy country’s activities are exposed. We as a nation are strong, and our security forces are really brave to fight their battles for the country. So it’s basically a kind of insecurity that Global Times feels.”

Producer Rahul Mitra echoed these sentiments in separate comments, stressing that filmmakers do due diligence with research and that established names like Lakhia and Salman would not produce a film that “distorts facts just to make a film.”

The Chief Advisor, Federation of Western India Cine Employees, in a separate conversation with Hindustan Times, asserted, “It must have been in the minds of the producers that because it is Galwan, China would react because it is a film that is exposing them. We have the right to make a film like this on the subject and tell the world that this is what China has done to our country. China is a country that has supported Pakistan, and has created a lot of issues and problems for our country. It's a great thing that this film is made. If the film is good, it will do well."

Battle of Galwan is inspired by the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash, where Indian troops faced Chinese forces in a rare and brutal hand-to-hand conflict at high altitude, resulting in losses on both sides — including 20 Indian soldiers. The film stars Salman Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment in the real battle. Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj feature in supporting roles. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 17, 2026.

