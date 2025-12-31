Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has found herself at the centre of a sensitive religious controversy after her recent visit to the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. The actress, who attended the Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers ahead of New Year 2026, was criticised by a prominent Muslim cleric.

Muslim cleric calls Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Mahakal Temple visit a “grave sin” under Sharia

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has found herself at the centre of a sensitive religious controversy after her recent visit to the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. The actress, who attended the Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers ahead of New Year 2026, was criticised by a prominent Muslim cleric, prompting a broader discussion about spirituality, personal choice and religious tolerance in India.

However, the visit drew sharp criticism from Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, who described Bharuccha’s actions as a “grave sin” under Sharia law. In a statement, the cleric said that performing puja and participating in Hindu rituals is against Islamic principles and urged the actress to repent and recite the Kalma for forgiveness. According to him, such acts go against what he considers the fundamental tenets of Islam.

The Maulana asserted that “Islam does not permit such acts,” calling Bharuccha “guilty in the eyes of Sharia” for engaging in religious practices associated with another faith. He maintained that a Muslim performing temple rituals is in violation of Islamic teachings and should seek repentance.

#WATCH | Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: On Nusrat Bharucha's visit to Mahakal Temple, National President, All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi says, "... Nusrat Bharucha visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, where she performed puja rituals. According to Sharia,… pic.twitter.com/EpAfc0gaM4 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

On the professional front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the silent film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa. She is set to appear in the upcoming film Bun Tikki, scheduled for a 2026 release.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha gets candid on owning her choices; says, “I am an opportunist”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.