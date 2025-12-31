Comedian and television star Kapil Sharma is expanding his brand beyond the screen with the opening of Kap’s Cafe in Dubai, bringing a slice of his signature humour and hospitality to the UAE just in time for New Year’s Eve. The eatery — inspired by the set and vibe of his popular Netflix series — is scheduled to welcome customers on December 31, 2025, offering fans and food lovers a chance to experience a themed space linked to Sharma’s entertainment empire.

After Canada, Kapil Sharma to open Kap’s Cafe in Dubai on New Year’s Eve

Announcing the Kap’s Cafe launch on Instagram, Sharma shared a brief video that opens with the Dubai skyline before zooming in on the café’s inviting facade, where he is seen greeting a customer with a cup of coffee in hand. The eatery’s décor is expected to follow a cosy and visually engaging style similar to its counterpart in Surrey, Canada.

Reportedly, Kap’s Cafe will operate from 4 pm to 12 am on its opening day, and while its full menu for the Dubai branch remains under wraps, the Canadian location offers a mix of Indian and Western favourites — from vada pav and pasta to various coffees, teas and matchas — suggesting a diverse culinary experience ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Meanwhile, The Great Indian Kapil Show has been steadily gaining traction in the digital space. The fourth season recently recorded 2.3 million views in its first two weeks and ranked second among the Top 5 most-watched non-fiction shows on Netflix India, indicating strong viewer engagement for the comedian’s latest content. The first two episodes of the fourth season featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the Indian Women’s Cricket Team.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma admits that he was sceptical of the plot of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: “The idea of one man married to 3 women from different religious communities sounded too controversial”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.