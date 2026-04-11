Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. The 92-year-old singer is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital’s Emergency Medical Services unit.

Asha Bhosle, 92, hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest: Report

According to reports citing hospital sources and news agency IANS, the singer experienced the cardiac episode earlier in the day and was subsequently shifted to the south Mumbai hospital for immediate medical care. Doctor Pratit Samdani confirmed that she is receiving treatment in the emergency unit.

Further medical details about her condition have not been officially shared so far, and hospital authorities are yet to issue a detailed health bulletin.

Widely regarded as one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, Asha Bhosle has had a career spanning several decades and recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages and genres. Her contributions to Indian cinema and music have earned her enduring recognition both in India and internationally.

Updates on her condition are awaited as doctors continue to monitor her health.

Also Read: Tabu reveals Asha Bhosle gifted her a guitar on her birthday : “Some moments stay with you forever”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.