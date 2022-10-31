Film producer Anand Pandit and Yash Birla Ventures have joined hands for a new venture, Nature 4 Nature - the complete care range. The brand was launched with the objective to share the message of love and compassion by offering consumers 100% natural products. The substances used in the creation of beauty products strive to replace the use of harmful & toxic acids with natural ingredients. Every product is consciously curated with natural ingredients sourced from different parts of the country which are then packaged using natural materials. Along with the brand launch, Nature 4 Nature announced the appointment of two young brand ambassadors, Tara Sutaria and Ishaan Khatter. The brand ambassadors also shared a teaser of the brand film on their social media handles offering a sneak peek to the fans. The actors will help the brand to transform its enthusiasm into effective messaging.

Nature 4 Nature is also planning to offer customers the option to reuse the same bottle multiple times which will enable sustainable practices among customers. The products are in-line with the brand's aim of creating a world free of harmful chemicals and materials for both the planet and humans. The packaging of the item comes with a QR code which will initiate the process of refilling the bottle thus reducing the amount of waste on the planet. The hero ingredients are specially sourced from cities they are known for, for instance, Chandan is sourced from Jammu & Kashmir, Cinnamon from Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu & green tea from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala etc.

Yash Birla, Founder of Nature 4 Nature said, “We want to build a brand that isn't just concerned with human well-being but also contributes significantly to a sustainable and healthy future. Our objective is to provide our customers with 100% natural products rather than the increasing use of toxic acids. The raw ingredients used in the product and packaging are sustainable in nature and come from all around the country.”

Bollywood film Producer and Founder of Nature 4 Nature, Anand Pandit said, “It is a pleasure to delve into skincare by honouring Indian heritage through Ayurveda. Nature 4 Nature is a skincare brand that will commemorate Indian roots by using all-natural components and using packaging that is sustainable in nature. We hope to come closer to nature and its people by blending all resources into beauty. The launch is in association with Yash Birla Ventures, and we are eager to hear what our audience thinks about the quality of products we are offering.”

Commenting on the association, Ishaan, said, “I’m overjoyed to be associated with Nature 4 Nature - not only for their qualitative and diverse range of products but for the larger vision behind them. They’re leading the way in India by manufacturing their products in a 100% natural, sustainable way and I’m proud to be associated with them in this path-breaking effort.”

Tara Sutaria, said, “Nature 4 Nature is based on the concept of sustainability and love for nature. This motivated me to become involved with the brand that is not only 100% natural but also works towards a plastic-free environment.”

The brand's website has been created to provide clients with a personalized experience by proposing products depending on their skin type and concerns. For every product purchased from the website, a fruit tree will be planted in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, increasing the farmers' income.

