comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.06.2023 | 9:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom to feature Ranbir Kapoor in an important cameo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom to feature Ranbir Kapoor in an important cameo

en Bollywood News Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom to feature Ranbir Kapoor in an important cameo

A source confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor has already shot for his special appearance in the upcoming web series.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

While Shah Rukh Khan is usually eagerly anticipated by the audience, Aryan Khan's debut feature web show Stardom also has them buzzing with anticipation. The star kid is working extremely hard to ensure that his directorial debut show Stardom is well received by audiences and becomes a major success. From the writing to the casting, he put a lot of effort into every part of the project followed by extensive research and pre-production and now he has begun filming the series in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan's directorial debut Stardom to feature Ranbir Kapoor in an important cameo

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom to feature Ranbir Kapoor in an important cameo

Following its announcement and the later disclosure that Lakshya Lalwani had joined the film in a lead role, the new six-part series dubbed Stardom has been in the news always and recently, Ranbir Kapoor, has shot for a special cameo appearance and it has raised interest for the series among the audiences who are eager to know that, “What Aryan Khan is brewing?”

Ranbir Kapoor, who is already friends with Shah Rukh Khan, recently paid a surprise visit to the sets of the series to check on Aryan Khan's progress, and he offer his encouragement to Aryan and shot a cameo for the show. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, the much-awaited OTT series will also explore the history of the Hindi cinema business and will feature various cameos.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar has made a guest appearance in Aryan Khan's first television series as a director. Shah Rukh Khan paid a surprise visit to the set on the first day of filming to cheer on his son as he began his career as a director. Suhana Khan, Aryan's sister, is now practicing for her role in Zoya Akhtar's musical film The Archies. Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Khushi Kapoor all play major parts in the film.

Previously, Aryan had announced on social media that he has completed the writing of his first project, a series that will also be directed and shown by him. The project is expected to go on floors in 2023.

Also Read: Gauri Khan at her book launch reveals the challenges faced in getting the family picture: “It was easier to get Shah Rukh’s dates. We were just waiting for Aryan’s dates all the time”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan surprise…

BREAKING: Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan…

Aditi Bhatia joins Kareena Kapoor and Masaba…

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Jee Karda trailer:…

Gufi Paintal, known as Shakuni Mama of…

Ranveer Singh gets into a PROFIT SHARING…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification