Recently, Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines and for all the wrong reasons. The actress had earlier announced that she would be soon seen in Parveen Babi’s biopic. However, as per reports, this news is declared completely baseless.

Rautela had earlier claimed that she was at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the photocall launch of the Parveen Babi biopic. However, she did not speak about the film during her time at the event. As the makers or anyone from the film were not present at the event, doubts aroused. Digging deep into the matter, it was revealed that Urvashi had been lying all this while as no production house had signed her for any biopic. She had posted a video which featured a note in Hindi, shedding light on Parveen Babi's eventful professional and personal life. It indicated that the biopic would explore both aspects of her journey. The note also revealed the director to be Wasim S Khan and the writer as Dhiraj Mishra, as it proudly bore the Screenwriter Associations' submission logo. Meanwhile, the captions of Rautela’s post read, “Bollywood Failed #ParveenBabi but I will make you proud #PB ~ UR Om Namah Shivay. Trust the magic of new beginnings.”

Hindustan Times investigated into the matter and wrote, “It is very clear that she is lying, and it is bogus news. There is no such project being made. There are no conversations around any such project in the trade circuit too. Also, a photocall launch without anyone from the makers side is just not possible. So, Urvashi was there all by herself, there was no producer, writer, director… So what is this photocall launch? It shows how much truth is in her claim. She has not even revealed the names of the makers. She could have said that she wants to do, or is thinking of doing, but alleging that it is being made without the name of the team is definitely not credible.”

Another source told the publication, “No artiste has the power to announcement a project just like that. And something like a biopic on Parveen Babi will only get announced once the production work has begun. And that too usually comes from the director or production house's end. Urvashi's claim is only to get some limelight.”

However, this is not the first time Urvashi has done something like this. Earlier, the actress had lied about being a part of Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara 2, but later a source close to production came up with the clarification stating all these rumours baseless.

