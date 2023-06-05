StarPlus’ show Anupama, starring Rupali Ganguly, is one of the biggest shows on Indian Television currently. The show is currently focusing on the crumbling relationship between Anupama and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) due to Maaya’s obsession against the backdrop of Anupama and Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) son Samar (Sagar Parekh) and Dimpy’s (Nishi Saxena) wedding. While the show has its own prominence amongst the audience, there is a new development in the storyline.

Anupama: Rupali Ganguly starrer to feature a legendary singer as its new celebrity guest

Taking Anupama’s legacy, a notch higher, the makers are introducing a Bollywood celebrity in the storyline. Talking about the same, a source informs, “A big Bollywood celebrity will soon (be seen in) Anupama. This big addition will create a ton of anticipation amongst the audience and will take the TRP of the show a notch higher. One of the legends of the entertainment industry, and a Padmashree award winning singer is all set to grace the episodes of TV’s biggest show”. However, the source has maintained silence on the name of the artist.

StarPlus show Anupama has been showered with constant applause and appreciation from the audience and is currently one of the highest TRP rated show on Indian Television. The show is currently focusing on Anupama who is gearing up to fulfil her long-standing dream of going to the USA because of her mentor Malti Devi whereas Dimpy has entered the Shah mansion as their daughter-in-law with a motive.

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on StarPlus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, The show telecasts on StarPlus at 10 PM.

