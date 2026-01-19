comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Armaan Malik shares health update after hospitalisation; says, “Time to rest up and recharge”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Singer Armaan Malik has shared an update on his health after being hospitalised for a few days, reassuring fans that he is now recovering and taking time to rest.

While the singer did not reveal the exact reason for his hospitalisation, he acknowledged that his health had not been at its best in recent days. Offering reassurance, Malik said he is feeling better now and is focusing on recovery.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Armaan posted a photo from the hospital with an IV drip attached, giving fans a glimpse into his recent health scare. Along with the image, he wrote, “Last few days have not been fun but I’m good now! Time to rest up & recharge.” The post quickly drew messages of concern and well-wishes from fans and fellow artistes.

In addition to the update on X, the singer also shared a message on Instagram that underlined the importance of self-care, subtly encouraging followers to prioritise their health amid busy schedules.

Armaan Malik, known for chart-topping Bollywood songs as well as his independent music, has built a strong connection with his audience over the years. His candid update was met with widespread support, with fans expressing relief at his recovery and wishing him a speedy return to good health.

For now, Malik has not shared details about resuming work commitments, choosing instead to focus on rest and recuperation.

