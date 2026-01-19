Rs. 100 crores defamation suit filed against Khushi Mukherjee for her claims on cricketer Suryakumar Yadav

There have been cases where actors link themselves with famous personalities from films and sports world. Sometimes, such acts backfire, as it has done for Khushi Mukherjee, an unheard-of name until she declared that cricketer Suryakumar Yadav used to send her a lot of messages.

Rs. 100 crores defamation suit filed against Khushi Mukherjee for her claims on cricketer Suryakumar Yadav

For her alleged claim, a Rs 100 crores defamation case has been filed against her by social media influencer Faizan Ansari. He has accused Ms Mukherjee of making false and unflattering claims about India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav. The lawsuit was filed on January 13.

Earlier, starlet Urvashi Rautela made similar claims about Rishab Pant and Poonam Pandey has linked herself to several cricketers.

Also Read: Celebs grace Khushi Mukherjee’s birthday celebration at Club Anarchy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.