Actor Arjun Rampal has joined the cast of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions.

Arjun was recently seen at the New Year brunch hosted by Kangana where he was accompanied by his girlfriend. Talking to a news agency, Rampal said that he loved the script of Dhaakad and is excited about the project. He said that he signed the film a while ago and is currently training for the same.

On New Year's Day, Kangana had shared pictures from her brunch with the team of Dhaakad, “Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing (sic)," she captioned the post.

Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing ???? pic.twitter.com/9EzviifT9p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021



Dhaakad is an action-thriller jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. The film is written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra

Kangana had earlier revealed that the film is in the same space as Hollywood sci-fi action film series, ‘Resident Evil’. Kangana also shared, "It has several chase sequences and sword fights. I will use all kinds of sophisticated weapons, including some of the latest machine guns. I believe one must pick up new skills for every movie. I don't like to rush into any project as it makes me anxious.”

ALSO READ: “I have never been on the wrong side of the law,” says Arjun Rampal sharing his learning from 2020

More Pages: Dhaakad Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.