Bollywood celebrities Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan have landed in a legal soup after they were found violating COVID-19 norms. An FIR has been registered by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against the two actors and Sohail Khan's elder son Nirvaan Khan.

Reportedly, the three returned from Dubai on December 25 and were asked to quarantine in a hotel as per the COVID-19 protocol in the city. However, they instead left for their home from the Mumbai airport

The FIR has been registered at Khar police station in Mumbai under the Prevention of Sterilization Act. According to the law, in the wake of the outbreak of the new strain of COVID-19, passengers travelling into the city from the UK and UAE are required to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine.

Reportedly, the three will be taken to the Quarantine Centre at Richardson & Crudas in Byculla where they will be kept till January 9.

