Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar release postponed 

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was announced quite some time ago and the film was supposed to release last year in March. However, due to various reasons, the film was delayed and the makers had finally fixed March 20 as the release date for the film. However, that does not seem to be happening any longer owing to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Yash Raj Films took to their social media handle to make an official announcement of the same. "Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time," they wrote. 


It was only a week ago that the makers had unveiled the first look posters of lead actors, Parineeti Chopra, as Sandeep Kaur and Arjun Kapoor as Pinky Dahiya. The new release date of the film directed by Dibakar Banerjee will be announced eventually. 

Also Read: The first looks of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar featuring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are peppy and vibrant

More Pages: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Box Office Collection

