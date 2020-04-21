Bollywood Hungama

Mahabharat fame Roopa Ganguly recalls the time she was mob lynched

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The recent mob lynching incidents in Palghar have left the country in shock and disappointment at the same time. Saadhus were lynched in Palghar and the police have arrested the suspects. After the incident, many celebrities took to their social media to express their condolences and sentiments regarding this issue.

Mahabharat fame Roopa Ganguly recalls the time she was mob lynched

Roopa Ganguly, known for her role in Doordarshan's Mahabharat, took to her Twitter to recall the time she was mob lynched. Close to 17-18 people dragged her out of her car near Diamond Harbour in 2016 and mercilessly lynched her. They even ransacked her car. Even though she escaped, she suffered from two brain hemorrhages. After sharing this incident, she also expressed how bad she felt about the recent lynching incident.

