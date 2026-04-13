Birla Studios, in collaboration with Vodafone Idea Limited, today announced the launch of Reel Se Real Star, a first-of-its-kind, mobile-first acting talent discovery platform designed to democratize entry into India’s entertainment industry. With a vision to identify and launch, Reel Se Real Star removes traditional barriers of geography, access, and industry connections – opening the doors of cinema to anyone with a smartphone. The property is built on a simple but powerful idea: talent can come from anywhere, and everyone deserves a stage.

Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios and Vodafone Idea Limited launch Reel Se Real Star acting talent platform

Reflecting on the vision behind the platform, Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Birla Studios, noted: “Talent does not always get the opportunity it deserves— and that gap has kept far too many aspirants out of the spotlight. With the reach of digital infrastructure today, Birla Studios’ creative vision, and Vodafone Idea’s strong national footprint expanding this platform beyond conventional access points, we have the ability to create access at scale. We have a real opportunity to rethink how industries open their doors. ‘Reel Se Real Star’ is our attempt to do that by building a platform where anyone, from anywhere, can be discovered, and opportunity isn’t limited by circumstance. Because ultimately, everyone’s talent deserves a real shot at being seen.”

By leveraging Vodafone Idea’s digital reach and Birla Studios’ creative and cultural vision, the platform aims to build India’s most authentic and diverse acting talent pipeline, connecting untapped and deserving talent from across the country to mainstream entertainment.

Abhijit Kishore, CEO of Vodafone Idea, added, “Connectivity is most meaningful when it creates opportunity. ‘Reel Se Real Star’ breaks traditional industry barriers by bringing the audition room straight into the hands of the aspiring actors nationwide. Leveraging our robust network, expansive digital reach of over 200 million users and Birla Studios’ creative vision, we are democratizing talent discovery across India. Our goal is simple: to ensure potential isn’t limited by geography and can be discovered from anywhere – be it the bustling metro cities or remotest of the villages. We aren't just building a platform, we’re giving millions a real shot at their dreams.

The nationwide initiative enables aspiring actors across India to showcase their craft through a fully digital, app and web-led journey. Participants can upload their auditions directly, eliminating the need for industry referrals. At its core, Reel Se Real Star blends mass audience participation with expert mentorship as participants will be guided and evaluated by directors of repute and leading creative voices, ensuring credibility and craft excellence. The winners will receive a breakthrough opportunity — a role in a feature film, working alongside an established director. The program will go live for participation on the Vi app in the coming months. For now, users can register their interest on Birla Studios’ or Vi’s websites.

Also Read: SCOOP: Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios in talks with Anees Bazmee, Shoojit Sircar, Neeraj Pandey

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