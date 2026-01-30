If sources are to be believed, Arijit Singh has decided to take the precarious plunge into politics. There are conflicting rumours on his political plans, though.

Arijit Singh to get into politics post announcing retirement from singing

According to a source very close to the singer, “He feels very close to West Bengal. He is going into politics for sure. But he hasn’t decided whether to start his own party, or join Mamata Banerjee, whom he is very close to. But yes, he is very keen to work for the betterment of the grassroots sections. For this, he thinks politics is the right platform.”

Arijit’s friend describes the singer as a “saint”. “He has earned millions and millions. But he doesn’t spend a penny on himself. He uses his wealth to quietly help the needy.”

Arijit Singh is one of the most admired singers to have emerged from the Indian entertainment industry after he entered the music scene in 2011. His popularity and liking goes beyond the borders of India.

The celebrated singer shocked his fans earlier this week both in India and outside when he announced that he would be taking retirement from singing. He, however, soon clarified that he will continue composing music for movies.

