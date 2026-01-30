Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan, once a star in Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na, is missing in action for ten years. Back in 2010, Imran was seen as the Next Best Thing alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Imran had the best of roles rolling out at his feet. He decided to turn his back on stardom.

Imran Khan to make a comeback with Bhumi Pednekar

Imran is now all set for a comeback with a hush-hush project. Some digging revealed Imran’s return vehicle is a Netflix film. Imran Khan and Bhumi Pednekar will play a husband and wife in a marital crisis.

Imran made his big debut with uncle Aamir Khan’s production Jaane Tu…. Ya Jaane Na in 2008. The film turned out to be an instant success driven by the youth and Imran became overnight popular. He also gave other successful films, including Delhi Belly in 2011. However, his career then went through a downslide. His last role as the main lead was in Katti Batti in 2015. He made a minor comeback earlier this month in Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

Bhumi, on the other hand, makes her web series debut with Prime Video’s Daldal, which starts streaming from today.

Also Read: Bhumi Satish Pednekkar shares birthday moment with Imran Khan ahead of rom-com collaboration: “This is going to be a special year!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.