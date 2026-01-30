While there was talk of extended playing time with added footage, Dhurandhar-ites are disappointed to see footage trimmed on Netflix.

9 minutes edited out of Dhurandhar on Netflix

The playing time for Dhurandhar in the movie theatres was 3 hours and 34 minutes. It is reduced to 3 hours and 25 minutes on OTT. Hence nine minutes of playing time have been curtailed on the digital platform.

While no explanation is available officially, a source informs this writer that the decision to trim this epic film was taken unilaterally by Netflix without the director Aditya Dhar’s consent.

Dhurandhar released in theatres last year on December 5. The film is still running with quite a few shows all over the country. It has turned out to be the all-time highest Hindi grosser by earning close to Rs. 900 crores. Its worldwide figures easily surpassed Rs. 1300 crores gross.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar told the story of an Indian secret spy, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates the underworld of Lyari in Karachi in order to nullify their anti-India terror activities. The film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi among others in pivotal roles.

