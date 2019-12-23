Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.12.2019 | 1:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Arbaaz Khan opens up about parting ways with Malaika Arora; reveals Arhaan had a fair understanding of the situation

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora have parted ways for a couple of years now and Arbaaz has finally opened up about it in a recent interview. He spoke about how difficult it was for them to part ways at that point but it was the only way they could make their equation as okay as possible. It was difficult because they have a kid, Arhaan Khan, but it was a necessary step nevertheless.

Arbaaz Khan opens up about parting ways with Malaika Arora; reveals Arhaan had a fair understanding of the situation

Speaking about Arhaan’s reaction to their situation, Arbaaz revealed that they did not really require sitting and talking Arhaan through it. He had a fair understanding of the situation and was ready to support his parents. Arbaaz also went on to say that we end up underestimating the kid’s level of understanding sometimes.

Arbaaz revealed that they weighed out every single pro and con before they went ahead with the decision and with Arhaan turning 18 soon, he can decide who he wants to stay with. Currently, his custody is with Malaika Arora as Arbaaz Khan can visit him whenever he wishes. Arbaaz also spoke about how he did not argue with the issue of custody because he knew the child needed his mother more.

Also Read: Salman Khan will announce his MARRIAGE himself, says brother Arbaaz Khan

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 loses approx.…

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collections: The Salman…

Box Office: Dabangg 3 Day 3 in overseas

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collections: Salman…

EXCLUSIVE: As Dabangg 3 is TRIMMED by approx…

Approx. 20% business of Dabangg 3 affected…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification