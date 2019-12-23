Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.12.2019 | 3:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Ananya Panday opens up about the opportunity to work with Deepika Padukone for Shakun Batra’s next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Ananya Panday has been roped in as the third lead for Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer film. The film is being directed by Shakun Batra and is based on a relationship drama where the characters find themselves in a tricky situation.

Ananya Panday opens up about the opportunity to work with Deepika Padukone for Shakun Batra’s next

There are reports of the makers being on the lookout for the fourth lead to be paired opposite Ananya Panday. Speaking on the opportunity to work in with a stellar team, Ananya revealed that this is like a dream come true for her and she can finally tick off working with Deepika Padukone from her bucket list. She has watched Siddhant Chaturvedi’s work in Gully Boy and has always been a fan of Shakun Batra’s work.

While she has all her favorites working on the project, she’s beyond excited to be returning to Dharma Productions and couldn’t stop thanking Karan Johar. The untitled project is slated to release on February 12, 2021, and is expected to on floors early next year.

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi joins Saif Ali Khan and Ananya Panday for Rahul Dholakia’s next

More Pages: Shakun Batra’s Next Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, Rakul…

Siddhant Chaturvedi joins Saif Ali Khan and…

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan says Chulbul Pandey…

Deepika Padukone to share screen with Alia…

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan,…

With 9.5 million followers, Jacqueline…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification