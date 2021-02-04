Actress Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines every other day ever since she began to handle her Twitter account last year. Ever since Farmers’ Protests began in the country, she has made countless remarks on many industry people. Now, Twitter has deleted two of her tweets that violated the rules including one about cricketer Rohit Sharma.

Ranaut has made headlines for going on a rampage against Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, American popstar Rihanna and even 18-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg. In the wake of the recent events, Twitter has removed some of the tweets. In one of her tweets, she called out cricketer Rohit Sharma and addressed him indirectly as ‘dhobi ka kutta. “Why all these cricketers sounding like dhobi ka kutta na ghar ka na ghat ka, why would farmers be against laws which are revolutionary for their well being. These are terrorists who are causing ruckus ... say that na itna darr lagta hai ?” the tweet read. This particular tweet has been deleted.

Rohit Sharma’s tweet read, “India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether”.

Another tweet that has violated the rules related to a response she allegedly made to Taapsee Pannu. Earlier in the day, the actress wrote on Twitter, “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."

To which, Kangana Ranaut responded, “Teri maa ko main gali doon it will rattle your belief dumbo? National platforms pe uska apman karu... I know you will strengthen your love not do anything tabhi toh tere jaise dusaron ki rotiyon pe palne wale paltu hote hain...kabhi kuch aur nahin ban pate, chup kar aab.”

"B grade logon ki B grade thinking (B grade people have a B grade mentality), one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai (this is our duty) .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano (don't be a freeloader)... iss desh ka bojh (don't be a burden on this country)... that’s why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders …” she further tweeted.

In another tweet, Kangana added, "Yeh her only achievement is it be a sasti copy (cheap copy).... since she styled herself like me people started noticing her, librus r happy to find not just sasti also atrocious, ugly and more than willing to be anti national as well, Never saw such a wannabe,desperate and clueless moron..."

Quoted the previous tweet, she said, “Anti nationals have been exposed and now are trying their best to divert the matter, hang in their I am doing an interview with Arnab Goswami today exposing these rats layer by layer hahahaha.”

The tweets related to Rohit Sharma and her calling people anti-nationals and mentioning Arnab Goswami have been deleted. According to the website, “This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules.”

