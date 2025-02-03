Renowned singer Udit Narayan recently found himself at the centre of a controversy after videos of him kissing female fans during a live performance went viral. The incident sparked widespread debate, with many criticizing the singer’s actions. However, Udit’s close friend and fellow singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has come to his defence, calling the act "consensual" and praising Udit as a "romantic singer."

Abhijeet Bhattacharya backs Udit Narayan amid kiss controversy: “Let him enjoy his success! He’s a romantic singer”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Take on the Controversy

Speaking to News18, Abhijeet Bhattacharya stated that such incidents are not uncommon in the world of live performances. He explained that the female fans willingly approached Udit Narayan for selfies and that the kisses were consensual. "He’s Udit Narayan! Ladkiyaan unke peeche padhi thi. He didn’t pull anyone close to him. I’m sure that every time Udit performs, his wife accompanies him as a co-singer. Let him enjoy his success! He’s a romantic singer," Abhijeet said.

A Common Occurrence, Says Abhijeet

Abhijeet further explained that singers often face overwhelming attention from fans during live shows. He recalled an incident from his own career when female fans kissed him on the cheek during a concert in South Africa. "Teen-chaar ladkiyon ne mere gaal pe itna khatarnak kiss kiya ki main stage pe jaa hi nahin pa raha tha. And all of this happened right in front of Lata (Mangeshkar) ji. I had lipstick marks on my cheeks," he shared.

Udit Narayan’s Response to the Controversy

Udit Narayan, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, addressed the controversy head-on. He stated that he is not ashamed of his actions and called them a "manifestation of love between him and his fans." The singer clarified that his intentions were pure and that the video was in the public domain. "If some people want to see something dirty in my act of pure affection, then I feel sorry for them," he said.

