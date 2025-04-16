Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), a popular storytelling platform under Collective Artists Network, has teamed up with actor Rashmika Mandanna to launch Rashmika & Ru (R&R)—a new original IP aimed at sharing positive and uplifting stories online.

At the heart of this initiative is Ru, an animated character inspired by Rashmika Mandanna’s personality—reflecting warmth, kindness, and emotional connection. Rashmika & Ru (R&R) aims to offer a gentle pause from the constant scroll of online content, bringing simple, feel-good moments to the digital space.

The journey begins with a tender and deeply relatable comic series that celebrates everyday companionship, feeling your feelings, and showing up for your people. From moments of quiet reassurance to joyful bursts of laughter, R&R is a gentle nudge toward compassion—inward and outward.

“As a person, I believe in joy and kindness as pillars, and Ru is an extension of me to the audience to spread that message—for us to be kinder to ourselves as well as others,” said Rashmika Mandanna. “I’ve always loved the content TTT puts out, and they felt like the most obvious and perfect collaborators to bring this to life. I’m so excited for what we’ve created together.”

With TTT’s celebrated narrative sensibilities and Rashmika’s uniquely uplifting presence, Rashmika & Ru is set to become a cultural touchstone for those seeking moments of light in the everyday.

“We’ve always believed in the power of emotionally honest storytelling to shape culture and conversations,” said Anuj Gosalia, Founder of Terribly Tiny Tales. “With Rashmika, we’ve created a character that’s more than just joyful—Ru stands for realness, warmth, and the kind of comfort we all need in today’s fast-scrolling world. R&R is our collective reminder that gentle is powerful.”

