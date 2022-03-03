comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.03.2022 | 1:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gangubai Kathiawadi Gehraiyaan Jhund Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan and his staff cut their fees for Nagraj Manjule’s film Jhund

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen on the big screen from tomorrow with the release of his film Jhund directed by Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame. The film is a unique sports drama that showcases the game of life. The megastar slashed his fees for the film and asked producer Sandeep Singh to invest the movie into the making of the film.

Amitabh Bachchan and his staff cut their fees for Nagraj Manjule’s film Jhund

Producer Sandeep Singh revealed that he could only imagine Amitabh Bachchan in the role of football coach Vijay Barse. The film is based on the life and events of Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse, who rehabilitated Nagpur’s street children through football.
Amitabh Bachchan, who is a football fan himself, liked the script and decided to cut his fees. Talking to a news portal, Singh said that Bachchan stunned them by offering to cut down his fee and said that instead of spending on him, asked to spend the money on the film. His staff, too, followed suit and cut their fees.

Sandeep said that the film faced financial hurdles despite Bachchan's big gesture. He said that they had built a set in Pune in 2018 which had to be shut down due to lack of finances. The shoot of the film was held back for a year until T-Series heard the script and decided to finance the movie.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan gets teary-eyed after watching Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund: “I don’t have words, it’s a very surprising film”  

More Pages: Jhund Box Office Collection , Jhund Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar to…

After Shah Rukh Khan announces Republic…

Bedhadak First Look: Karan Johar announces…

Trending Bollywood News: From Yash Raj Films…

Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj release…

Director Matt Reeves misses the premiere of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification