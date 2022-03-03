Amitabh Bachchan will be seen on the big screen from tomorrow with the release of his film Jhund directed by Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame. The film is a unique sports drama that showcases the game of life. The megastar slashed his fees for the film and asked producer Sandeep Singh to invest the movie into the making of the film.

Producer Sandeep Singh revealed that he could only imagine Amitabh Bachchan in the role of football coach Vijay Barse. The film is based on the life and events of Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse, who rehabilitated Nagpur’s street children through football.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is a football fan himself, liked the script and decided to cut his fees. Talking to a news portal, Singh said that Bachchan stunned them by offering to cut down his fee and said that instead of spending on him, asked to spend the money on the film. His staff, too, followed suit and cut their fees.

Sandeep said that the film faced financial hurdles despite Bachchan's big gesture. He said that they had built a set in Pune in 2018 which had to be shut down due to lack of finances. The shoot of the film was held back for a year until T-Series heard the script and decided to finance the movie.

