Applause Entertainment's Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, which is the fourth season of the show, released two weeks ago on JioHotstar, and so far, it has maintained a high graph. For the second week in a row, Criminal Justice has stood as the most-watched show in India. Continuing with its upward trend, the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer show has been ranked #1 among the top 5 most-watched Indian originals for the week of June 2-8 with an impressive viewership of 10.3 million views.

It has stood among the most-watched original shows, including Heartbeat Season 2, The Last of Us Season 2, Hai Junoon: Dream. Dare. Dominate, and Kankhajura. At the time of its release, it registered the strongest opening for any OTT original on pay/freemium platforms in 2025, with and impressive 8.4 million views.

The official page of Applause Entertainment shared this feat on its social media page with a caption that read, “2 Weeks. 1 Verdict. India’s Most-Watched Series. Criminal Justice: A Family Matter now streaming only on @jiohotstar Catch a new episode every Thursday.”

In Criminal Justice Season 4, Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Madhav Mishra and holds the court in a murder case by playing a defence lawyer. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the show also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, and Shweta Basu Prasad, who ensure to keep the series engaging. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and directed by Rohan Sippy, Criminal Justice season 4 is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Though the platform has released four episodes in the latest season, the audience can’t wait to watch more episodes soon. Despite the makers unveiling one episode each week, viewers are hooked to its rich narrative.

