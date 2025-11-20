Apart from bagging Yash Raj Films’ action flick, Aaishvary Thackeray also composes music for Alpha for the same banner

The Nishanchi actor Aaishvary Thackeray is not only playing one of the leads in Yash Raj’s film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, he is also doing the music in Yash Raj films’ next release Alpha featuring Alia Bhatt.

Apparently, Aditya Chopra spotted Aaishvary’s music talent long before the young actor’s acting skills became apparent in Anurag Kashyap’s film.

Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackeray’s grandson and Smita Thackeray’s son, Aaishvary Thackeray, who got rave reviews for his debut in a double role in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishanchi, is on to bigger things.

Aaishvary has just been signed on to play the other lead in Yash Raj’s Film’s untitled action film being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar featuring the Saiyaara superstar Ahaan Pandey in the lead.

The Nishanchi actor plays the other lead. He was convinced to do the role by Aditya Chopra himself.

“The boy (Aaishvary Thackeray) was not sure his presence would be justified in a film which already had the Saaiyara star in it. But Adi convinced Aaishvary. Adi has taken Aaishvary under his wings,” said a source.

Commenting on Aaishvary Thackeray’s rapid progression, mentor Anurag Kashyap said, “He is a good boy. Very quiet otherwise. Rarely talks. Adi (Chopra) has been a mentor to him from very early days for music. They never saw him as an actor but now they do. I am happy for him.”

