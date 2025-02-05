ESPN and the NBA today unveiled the rosters for the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, taking place at Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Friday, February 14, at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN + and Disney +.

The star-studded roster features celebrities from all walks of entertainment and sports including Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon. The Indian singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer will play on Team Rice, with Hall of Fame wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice, and influencer Khaby Lame serving as coaches.

Player rosters for the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will include: acclaimed comedian and creator Druski, two-time GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum artist Noah Kahan, six-time GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, top basketball skills trainer Chris Brickley, Olympic Track and Field gold medalist Masai Russell, Olympic Track and Field silver medalist Shelby McEwen, four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and country music trailblazer Mickey Guyton, Emmy-winning actor Rome Flynn, NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors Matt Barnes, star of Marvel Studios’ “Captain America: New World Order” Danny Ramirez, WWE Superstar Bayley, star of the drama series “9-1-1” Oliver Stark, star of Paramount+’s “Halo” Pablo Schreiber and two-time GRAMMY-nominated musician Tucker Halpern of SOFI TUKKER.

Popular streamer Kai Cenat, Chinese actor and singer Dylan Wang, former NBA player and entrepreneur Baron Davis and singer-songwriter Walker Hayes will return for their second Celebrity Game. Each team will also feature a WNBA star, with two-time Atlanta Dream All-Star Allisha Gray and WNBA Champion and Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton on opposing rosters.

Multi platinum recording artist 2 Chainz, Hall of Fame wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice, San Francisco Giants legend and MLB All-Time Home Run King Barry Bonds and influencer Khaby Lame will serve as coaches.

ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth reprises her role as host for the broadcast, including for the M.V.P. trophy presentation. Hubbarth will also conduct special interviews with players, coaches, celebrities and other event attendees. Mark Jones will provide play-by-play commentary for the game, joined by analysts Richard Jefferson and Stephanie White.

