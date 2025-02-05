Aryan Khan is directing Stardom on Netflix. The project has been in development for a while, with audiences eager to see the lead actors. Reports suggest that Lakshya and Sahher Bambba will star in the series, though no official confirmation has been made. Both actors are relatively new and will bring fresh perspectives to the project.

Lakshya and Sahher Bambba to lead Aryan Khan’s Stardom on Netflix – Report

As newcomers Lakshya and Sahher Bambba share screen space for the first time in Stardom, the OTT project is expected to draw audience interest. Reports suggest that Aryan Khan wanted to cast fresh faces, leading to the choice of Lakshya and Sahher for the series.

While Stardom will reportedly be headlined by Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, it is expected to feature several big names from Bollywood. Reportedly, stalwarts including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh will be seen as a part of the series. Bobby Deol and Mona Singh will feature in key roles, while Karan Johar will make an extended cameo appearance.

Aryan Khan's Stardom has been in the news for a period. Now, with the update of the star cast, the excitement surrounding Aryan's directorial debut has sky-rocketed among the netizens, who are eagerly waiting for more deets about the series.

