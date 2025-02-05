Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha recently became the center of attention on social media after his comments about the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) being imposed in Uttarakhand went viral. While the All India Trinamool Congress MP appreciated the move, he also called for a country-wide ban on non-veg which did not go down well with netizens, who felt hurt and insulted by the politician comparing food to marriage and property rights.

Shatrughan Sinha faces wrath of netizens as he calls for a ‘non-veg ban’ in India while talking about Uniform Civil Code

When asked about the UCC being imposed by the Uttarakhand Government, Shatrughan Sinha told ANI, “"Implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand, is prima facie, commendable. UCC must be there in the country and I am sure everyone will agree with me. But there are many fine prints and loopholes in this... Not just beef, but non-veg food in general, must be banned in the country... But the rules which can be imposed in North India cannot be imposed in the Northeastern states... An all-party meeting must be held prior to drafting UCC provisions..."

Meanwhile netizens reacted to the statement, slamming the politician for comparing uniform civil code with food and posting several comments on the platform. “Non vegetarian food and uniform civil code, what's he speaking?”, “Does UCC talks about common food too”, “UCC covers non vegetarianism ???”, “UCC is not for food habits... its about marriage and property rights..”, “Food has nothing to do with UCC”. “This is plight of MPs who only spread disinformation all the time, A long time parliamentarian Mr Sinha thinks that food is going to be subject of UCC”, “This is the knowledge of Law of our lawmakers. Even God cant save this country,” were some of the remarks made by netizens who extremely disappointed with Sinha’s opinion on the matter. Apart from this, the actor-politician, also received flak from the social media users for Sonakshi Sinha’s inter-religious marriage with Zaheer Iqbal.

