India’s power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11, 2011. Virat announced the news of the birth of their daughter on their social media. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli had written in a statement on his social media.

It seems like Anushka Sharma will likely get discharged later this week. The security in the hospital has been beefed up in order to ensure no pictures are leaked. According to the grapevine, "Anushka Sharma will be getting discharged later this week and checkout may happen at night to avoid the paparazzi. She plans to take a different car in order to make sure they don't get much photogs' attention. In order to ensure this goes smoothly, security will be tightened when she plans to leave from the back gate of the Breach Candy Hospital."

A day ago, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made an appeal to paparazzi to not click their daughter's picture to protect her privacy. The note read, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.“

The couple added, “While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.