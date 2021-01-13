Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 13.01.2021

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make an earnest request to paparazzi to not click their daughter’s picture

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

India’s power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became parents on Monday. The duo has made a strong appeal to paparazzi in Mumbai to not click their daughter’s picture as they want to protect her privacy.

The couple have sent a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai. Anushka and Virat said, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.”

The couple added, “While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”

While the couple had mentioned that they were going to keep their child away from social media, the question arises if they are willing to strike an exclusive deal with a magazine to release the pictures of their new-born daughter to the world. Considering that it has sort of become the new trend to keep exclusivity, is there a possibility for the couple to release their daughter’s pictures later on while keeping the exclusivity intact?

Well, we respect how straight-forward Anushka and Virat are being as parents and we hope that the paparazzi will understand their intent with this appeal.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy becomes the most-liked tweet of 2020

