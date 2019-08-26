Sridevi’s popular daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s name is being touted as the leading lady for Vijay Deverakonda in the forthcoming Jagannath Puri actioner Fighter. However sources in Bollywood inform that Janhvi is a long way off from saying yes to this project. A source close to the Kapoors informs me, “Yes, she has been approached. But there’s no indication of her being in Fighter. Janhvi has earlier said no to plum assignments with Mahesh Babu and Ramcharan Teja in Telugu. She has to have something to do in the script before she agrees to make her debut in Telugu cinema. Fighter has little for the girl to do. Also, the way the heroines are projected in Puri’s cinema makes Janhvi and her father (producer Boney Kapoor) uncomfortable. In any case she has just started in Bollywood. It’s too early for her to go South.”

The whole rigmarole about Sridevi’s daughter working with Deverakonda seems to have started on Karan Johar’s chat show where Janhvi confessed she had a crush on Deverakonda. But that random confession was just a passing thought.

Jagannath Puri and his team seem to have taken off from that minor incident and built a whole screenplay of Deverakonda pairing with Sridevi’s daughter.

