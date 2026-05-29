“Maatrubhumi is truly a must-watch”: Subhash Ghai, Kabir Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and others watch rough cut of Salman Khan-starrer

Amid ongoing discussions surrounding Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, filmmaker Subhash Ghai has now shared his reaction after watching a rough cut of the film alongside several members of the film industry.

“Maatrubhumi is truly a must-watch”: Subhash Ghai, Kabir Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and others watch rough cut of Salman Khan-starrer

Late on May 28, 2026, Subhash Ghai took to social media and posted a picture featuring Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh, director Apoorva Lakhia, Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, Rumy Jafry, Riteish Deshmukh, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The gathering came together to watch an early version of the film.

Sharing his thoughts, Ghai wrote, “It was so beautiful to see my favourite directors together at food square today to watch a rough cut of Apoorva lakhiya film MAATRU BHUMI with lead stars salman khan n Chitrangada based on a touching story of soldiers of india n china with their respective emotions for their nations n their families with a theme of mutual peace n respect.”

His statement comes at a time when the film continues to remain in the spotlight due to delays and controversy linked to its subject matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film was reportedly inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. However, after the teaser release attracted criticism from Chinese state-backed media outlet Global Times, reports suggested that the makers were asked to soften the film’s political tone and reduce direct references that could escalate diplomatic sensitivities.

The Salman Khan-starrer was initially expected to release on April 17, 2026. However, the film is yet to receive a confirmed release date as it continues to navigate multiple approval stages, including defence-related clearances and certification procedures.

Meanwhile, writer-director Rumy Jafry also shared the same photograph from the screening and praised the project. In his social media caption, he wrote, “Watched Salman Khan’s Matrabhumi first cut 🎥🎬with the most amazing friends — @subhashghai1 @beingsalmankhan @kabirkhankk @riteishd @chitrangda @lakhiaapoorva , and Sooraj Barjatya. What an experience! ✨ The film is truly a must watch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumy Jafry (@jafryrumy)

The latest reactions from filmmakers and industry members indicate that Maatrubhumi may be positioning itself as an emotional war drama focused not only on conflict, but also on the human side of soldiers and their families across borders. The makers are yet to officially announce the revised release plans.

Also Read: Salman Khan shot for five days for Maatrubhumi song featuring 200 dancers, reveals Mudassar Khan

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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