The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to return to Netflix with its fourth season, promising a fresh dose of humour, new characters, and an expanded comic universe. Season 4 will premiere on December 20, marking Kapil Sharma’s comeback with what the makers describe as a brand-new “mastiverse” of laughter, chaos, and family-friendly entertainment.

The Great Indian Kapil Show returns with season 4 on Netflix from December 20

This season sees Kapil stepping into multiple new avatars, including GenZ Baba, Tau ji, Raja, and Mantri Ji, alongside characters that audiences have grown fond of over the years. Designed to appeal across generations, the new lineup aims to widen the show’s comic palette while retaining its familiar warmth. With every season, the show has evolved into a shared viewing experience, drawing families together through humour that cuts across age groups.

Adding to the excitement is an eclectic guest lineup planned for the season. From World Cup champions and global personalities to Gen Z icons and Bhojpuri stars, the upcoming episodes promise a mix of surprise appearances and lively conversations, keeping the format dynamic and unpredictable.

Kapil is joined once again by his trusted on-screen parivaar. Sunil continues to bring his knack for turning the simplest moments into laugh-out-loud sketches, while Kiku and Krushna return in unexpected avatars that push the boundaries of comic transformation. Archana Puran Singh’s unmistakable laughter remains a fixture on the show, with Navjot Singh Sidhu also returning with his trademark one-liners and high-energy presence.

Speaking about the new season and his many avatars, Kapil Sharma said, “Har baar lagta hai ki ab toh sab kar liya, naye season me kya karunga, lekin phir aapka pyaar aur aapki umeed mujhe kuch naya karne ka rasta dikha deti hai, iss baar bhi aap hi ki ummeedo ne mujhe bahut se naye kirdar aur sath hi wo kirdaar jo aapko humesha se pasand aaye hain, unhe nibhaane ka rasta dikhaya hai … toh aapke liye comedy ke wo saare avtaar lekar aa raha hoon Netflix par, season 4 me … jo hoga comedy ke universe ka multiverse yani mastiverse.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sharing her thoughts on the return of the show, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “The Great Indian Kapil Show is not just a show for us. It’s something that has begun to define family time and Netflix time for India and many Indians outside of our country as well! We are so happy to announce season four! This is a very special season because Kapil is going to be enthralling the audience through many characters that he is going to be playing. So along with Sunil, Krushna, Kiku, Archana and Sidhu, this season will see the Best of Kapil as well - something that the audience has been waiting for. The mastiverse is here on the 20th of December.”

With Season 4, the show positions itself as a comfort watch rooted in familiar humour, while expanding its scope through new characters and larger-than-life comic setups. Blending chaos with warmth, The Great Indian Kapil Show aims to continue its run as a staple of weekend family entertainment.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 will stream from December 20, every Saturday at 8:00 pm, exclusively on Netflix.

Also Read: Anukalp Goswami calls Kapil Sharma the ‘Shah Rukh Khan of comedy’ ahead of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.