Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.07.2021 | 5:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toofaan Bellbottom Mimi Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap opens up about her mental state after #MeToo allegations were made on her father

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aaliyah Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap's daughter from his first marriage confessed that it troubled her to see #MeToo allegations made on her father and it caused a fear in her about the way it will impact her dad's image. The #MeToo allegations were the trending hashtag last year with a number of women coming forward to express their incident of being sexually abused. Anurag Kashyap also became the subject of allegations made by a struggling artist and that traumatized Aaliyah.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap opens up about her mental state after #MeToo allegations were made on her father

Aaliyah Kashyap who is Youtuber by profession revealed that people who are close to them knew about Anurag's nature. She was more devastated to constantly see her father protect her from controversies surrounding him as she started feeling nervous. Aaliyah has always been vocal about her mental health issues and therefore such news triggers her anxiety. An actress had claimed that Anurag had sexually abused her during the shoot of his film Bombay Velvet. The 48 year old director had called the allegations to be groundless and presented a declaration refusing the same.

Anurag Kashyap is an acclaimed director, writer, editor, producer, and actor with various credits to his name like Satya, Paanch, Black Friday, No Smoking, Dev.D, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Shahid, Bombay Talkies, Mukkabaaz, Sacred Games and Manmarziyaan.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap to remake Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill with Kriti Sanon

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Check Out! Mithun Chakraborty makes a cameo…

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi announce the…

BTS, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Billie…

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra blessed with…

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan name…

Lisa Haydon gives birth to her third child;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification