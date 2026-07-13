The actor clarifies that a year-old interview has resurfaced online in an edited form, saying the original conversation has been misrepresented.

Actor Muzammil Ibrahim has issued a clarification after excerpts from his old interview about former girlfriend Deepika Padukone resurfaced on social media and sparked widespread debate. The interview, originally recorded in 2025 with Siddharth Kanan, has been widely shared online in recent days, with several clips drawing criticism from netizens.

Muzammil Ibrahim breaks silence after Deepika Padukone dating remarks go viral: “My words were taken out of context”

In the interview, Muzammil had spoken about his past relationship with Deepika Padukone and claimed that the actress had proposed to him during the early years of their careers. He had also remarked that he turned her down because, at the time, she "was just a model" while he considered himself a "budding star." The comments quickly went viral, with many social media users criticising the actor, especially in light of Deepika's stature as one of Bollywood's biggest stars today.

Amid the backlash, Muzammil took to Instagram to clarify that the viral clips did not reflect the complete conversation and that his statements had been presented without their original context. He wrote, “The interview being discussed and wrongly headlined as ‘fresh claims’ was recorded over a year ago. What is currently being circulated are a few moments from a much longer conversation. The hesitation, the context, and the respect with which certain topics were discussed are often lost in the editing process and when excerpts are viewed in isolation.”

Reiterating that he harbours no ill will towards people from his past, the actor added, “I have always tried to speak about people from my past with respect, and that remains unchanged. Like many others, I have spent years focused on building my work and my life, and that is where I hope the conversation remains. I stand by speaking honestly, and I stand by doing so respectfully.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muzammil Ibrahim (@muzamilibrahim7)



During the same interview, Muzammil had also revealed that he and Deepika Padukone remained in touch intermittently after their relationship ended. According to him, the two would occasionally congratulate each other on professional milestones before eventually losing touch following Deepika's marriage.

Deepika Padukone married actor Ranveer Singh in November 2018 after dating for several years. The couple are parents to their daughter, Dua, and are currently expecting their second child.

On the professional front, Deepika has an exciting slate ahead. She is set to star opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's Raaka and will also share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King.

Also Read: Muzammil Ibrahim opens up about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani casting confusion: “It was just a misunderstanding”

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